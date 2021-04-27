KC Symphony announces return to in-person concerts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans of the Kansas City Symphony will soon be able to attend concerts in-person.

Danny Beckley, executive director at the Kansas City Symphony, said Tuesday that audiences will be able to attend three performances in May and June in-person in Helzberg Hall at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

“We have been patiently awaiting the time we can again perform for an audience in Helzberg Hall,” Beckley said in a release.

Beckley says they’ve worked with the University of Kansas Health System to develop safety protocols for in-person events.

“There will of course be protocols in place, such as seat distancing requirements, mask mandates and extensive cleaning procedures, but it is time for our return to in-person attendance, and we couldn’t be more excited,” Beckley said.

The first group of performances is set for Wednesday, May 26 and Friday, May 28; A second set of performances is set for Friday, June 4 through Sunday, June 6; the final series of performances are scheduled for Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20.