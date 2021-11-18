KCATA sets up mobile site for booster shots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The East Village Transit Center at 12th and Charlotte in Kansas City, Missouri, helps people do more than get from point A to point B. Recently, volunteers helped travelers get their Covid booster shots.

Kansas City Area Transportation Authority President Robbie Makinen said events like that bring health care to a wider population.

“We need more access on the east side. We need more access to vaccinations. So, by having this with our transit center, it’s just a perfect combination," Makinen said.

Edwin Rucker is one of the many people taking advantage of the opportunity.

He said with vaccine clinics at places such as transit centers, there’s no reason not to get vaccinated.

“If you can go to the Chiefs, to the stadium and roar, roar, you can come down here so you can live,” Rucker said.

Some volunteers at the center took the opportunity to get inoculated themselves.

For Stephanie Byers, a volunteer who got her booster shot, it’s about getting that extra layer of protection.

“It’s not only just for me, but It’s for all those who interact or are around me. My family, my friends. It’s not just my colleagues. It’s so important to do the right thing," Byers said.