KCI patrons confident in air travel over Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, MO — People who passed through Kansas City International Airport on Monday said they felt confident in air travel over the Labor Day weekend.

Before the holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged unvaccinated travelers to stay home. However, it was OK for the fully vaccinated to travel with a mask, but take the risks of the continued spread into their own consideration.

“I definitely encourage everyone to be vaccinated and just get out here and live," said Christine Jacobs, who was traveling to Texas. "I mean, we definitely want to take this pandemic seriously. There’s still a virus to be concerned about, but, hey, if you’re taking precautions, get out and enjoy yourself."

The number of people departing and arriving from Kansas City International changed frequently throughout Labor Day, with a few surprised by lack of crowds inside the airport.

“I expected worse traffic, I expected worse lines, and hold ups and everything, said Thomas Nemeth, who was traveling to Naples, Florida, "but pretty happy with it."

Others, like Jacobs, told KSHB 41 News they felt comfortable getting on a plan since they were fully vaccinated.

“We’re both vaccinated, which kind of helps put our mind at ease," Jacobs said. "So, you know, we still try to keep a distance from people, but I’m pretty comfortable traveling now that we are [vaccinated].”

While others were happy to be on a flight during the holiday, Aaron Davis, from Texas, said he can’t wait to travel without a mask.

“I don't like to wear the mask or anything like that, but I’m going to keep traveling, yeah, definitely," he said, "because if you want to go somewhere you’ve got to follow everybody rules. It doesn’t matter what my rules are."