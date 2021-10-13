KCKPS Board of Education approves changes to its staff COVID-19 vaccine policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Board of Education approved changes Tuesday night to its COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs by requiring staff to get vaccinated or receive weekly testing.

The new policy states all eligible staff and on-site volunteers must get the COVID-19 vaccine or agree to weekly testing, according to a district news release.

District staff members must file their COVID-19 vaccination record on or before Dec. 3.

If staff members don't supply proof of vaccination or don't get tested, they will face disciplinary action from the district.

As an incentive to get vaccinated, KCKPS is offering five additional sick days for staff members that show proof of vaccination. Those sick days would be added to this school year and would be pro-rated if the staff member is not a full-time employee, according to the release.

The district hopes to begin testing staff who haven't by vaccinated weekly starting December 6.

