KCMO Health Department raffles off Gucci Mane concert tickets as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Gucci Mane performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Gucci Mane
Posted at 5:36 PM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 18:36:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department held a vaccine clinic on Sunday, with a chance for people to win free backstage passes to a Gucci Mane concert.


Anyone who received a vaccine was entered to win two backstage passes for the concert, which also included artists Yung Bleu, Lil Tjay and Big Latto.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce the winner of the tickets at 6:45 p.m.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. at The Conclave located at The Liberty Memorial.

