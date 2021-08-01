KCMO Health Department raffles off Gucci Mane concert tickets as COVID-19 vaccine incentive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department held a vaccine clinic on Sunday, with a chance for people to win free backstage passes to a Gucci Mane concert.

Are you out & about, enjoying the city & cooler temps? Come say hello & get your vaccination! With today’s vaccination, you can also enter to win backstage passes to tonight’s concert at The Conclave-Liberty Memorial. Let’s all get vaccinated & help our city thrive & smile!! 😀 pic.twitter.com/gdfpkOHYT4 — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) August 1, 2021



Anyone who received a vaccine was entered to win two backstage passes for the concert, which also included artists Yung Bleu, Lil Tjay and Big Latto.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce the winner of the tickets at 6:45 p.m.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 11 p.m. at The Conclave located at The Liberty Memorial.