KCMO Health Department to allow walk-ups at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Health Department is making it easier to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The department's three vaccination clinics will accept walk-ups without an appointment for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a health department news release.

An appointment to get the vaccine may shorten the wait time.

The KCMO Health Department vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

Smith-Hale Middle School, 9010A Old Santa Fe Road

Former Gen-X store, 3102 Prospect Ave.

Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

The clinics are open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.