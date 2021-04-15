Watch
KCMO Health Department to allow walk-ups at COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Bryant Maddrick
KCMO Health Department on Troost Avenue
KCMO Health Department
Posted at 6:37 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 19:37:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Health Department is making it easier to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The department's three vaccination clinics will accept walk-ups without an appointment for COVID-19 vaccines, according to a health department news release.

An appointment to get the vaccine may shorten the wait time.

The KCMO Health Department vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

  • Smith-Hale Middle School, 9010A Old Santa Fe Road
  • Former Gen-X store, 3102 Prospect Ave.
  • Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

The clinics are open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone can call the city's 311 line to get help with scheduling a vaccine appointment or go to the city's COVID-19 website to schedule an appointment online.

