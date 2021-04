KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department announced it will extend COVID-19 vaccination hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The clinic will be open from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m. beginning Tuesday, April 20.

No ID or insurance is required.

The vaccination is free.

Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended to cut down wait times.

Online reservations can be made at KCMO.gov/coronavirus or call 311 for a same-day appointment.