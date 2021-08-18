Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

KCMO Health Department to offer vaccines at Planet Comicon

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News
Planet Comicon is out of this world at KC Convention Center
Posted at 7:46 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 08:46:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Planet Comicon-goers may shed some of their intricately-crafted clothing, weaponry and other accessories to get their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Planet Comicon runs Friday through Saturday at Bartle Hall in Kansas City, Missouri.

The KCMO Health Department plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to those in attendance.

Anyone interested can go to Room 1501 in Bartle Hall to get the shot.

The on-location clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The health department offered similar opportunities at recent concerts.

Eight people were vaccinated at the event accompanying a Gucci Mane concert. At the Garth Brooks concert, 35 people received the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources