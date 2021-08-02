KCMO reports 8 people vaccinated at Gucci Mane COVID-19 vaccine incentive event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Sunday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department raffled off backstage passes to a Gucci Mane concert in efforts to promote the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a spokesperson for the city, only eight people received a vaccine.

The latest data from the city's COVID-19 vaccine website shows only 39.2% of the Kansas Citians are fully vaccinated.

Mayor Quinton Lucas spent the weekend expressing concern about the low vaccination rates in the city.

On Saturday he tweeted about a letter he received from officials from an upcoming conference who are now having second thoughts about having the event in Kansas City.

"To me if somebody sends you an email like that, sends you a note that says that we have these type of issues, addresses it to me, the governor, our convention and visitors bureau, that shows we have a real problem," Lucas said on Sunday at the Gucci Mane concert.

In the letter from the conference officials , they requested the city provide information on how it intended to raise the vaccination rate before the conference in November.

"Any positive information that you can provide on this topic will be shared with them to help calm their concerns and move forward with their travel plans," the official said in the letter.

