KCMO Mayor Lucas says 'COVID crisis' threatening upcoming conference scheduled in city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said a current "COVID crisis" in the city could impact a conference scheduled in the fall.

"Received a letter from an upcoming conference saying they're reconsidering coming to Kansas City and Missouri this fall due to our current COVID crisis," Lucas said in a tweet.

Received a letter from an upcoming conference saying that are reconsidering coming to Kansas City and Missouri this fall due to our current COVID crisis.



To help our convention sector and our economy, let's make sure we get vaxxed and bring down our infection numbers. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 31, 2021

Lucas did not specify which conference sent him the letter but encouraged people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"To help our convention sector and our economy, let's make sure we get vaxxed and bring down our infection numbers," Lucas wrote.

The most recent data on the city's COVID-19 website showed only 39.2% of people in KCMO were fully vaccinated.