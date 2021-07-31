Watch
KCMO Mayor Lucas says 'COVID crisis' threatening upcoming conference scheduled in city

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said he received a letter from an upcoming conference who are reconsidering coming to the city due to the current COVID-19 crisis.
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jul 31, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said a current "COVID crisis" in the city could impact a conference scheduled in the fall.

"Received a letter from an upcoming conference saying they're reconsidering coming to Kansas City and Missouri this fall due to our current COVID crisis," Lucas said in a tweet.

Lucas did not specify which conference sent him the letter but encouraged people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"To help our convention sector and our economy, let's make sure we get vaxxed and bring down our infection numbers," Lucas wrote.

The most recent data on the city's COVID-19 website showed only 39.2% of people in KCMO were fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Lucas reinstated an indoor mask mandate which will go into effect beginning Monday.

