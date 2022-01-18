KCMO Municipal Court goes virtual after spike in COVID cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court system is the latest in a string of organizations hit by a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The court said Tuesday it is moving to virtual operations through Wednesday, Jan. 26.

In a release, the court said additional information about the impact of switching to virtual operations was available on its website .

A court spokesperson said a small number of employees would be allowed in the court to check on mail, faxes and drop box payments. The spokesperson said the public should expect longer than normal response times.

All other employees are working to process court information remotely.