KCMO urges residents 65+ to get vaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Missouri and Kansas continue to open up new populations eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, local agencies are making sure previous groups aren’t left behind.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department asked city residents 65 years-old and up to call the city’s 311 line to schedule a vaccination appointment. Health officials say it doesn’t matter if the resident had previously filled out the city’s online contact form.

“Before moving ahead with scheduling appointments for residents in lower priority tiers, we are first trying to identify and reach Kansas City residents over the age of 65 in all areas of the city who want to be vaccinated,” KCMOHD director Dr. Rex Archer said Tuesday in a release. “We want no one, especially our older residents, to fall through the cracks of a backlog or in the swarm of people lined up for the vaccination.”

On Monday, Missouri advanced into Phase 1B, Tier 3, making more than 500,000 additional Missourians eligible for the vaccine.

More information on the city’s vaccination efforts is available on the city’s website.