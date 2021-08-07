KCPS to require COVID-19 vaccine or weekly virus testing for teachers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Public Schools teachers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the district confirmed Friday.

Staff are being asked to receive their first vaccine dose – or only, if they opt for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – by Aug. 23, the first day of school, according to a district spokesperson.

Free COVID-19 testing is offered at all schools within the district.

Earlier this week, Sen. Rick Brattin (R-Harrisonville) requested that Gov. Mike Parson call a special session to address businesses implementing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

However, employment experts have told KSHB 41 News that workplaces are within their rights to require the shots.