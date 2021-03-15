Menu

KCVA now offers COVID-19 vaccine without appointments

Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 11:00:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City metro veterans no longer need to schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kansas City VA Medical Center announced Monday that all upcoming vaccine clinics will be available for walk-ins.

David Isaacks, KCVA Medical Center director, said in a news release that appointment still are “highly encouraged,” but vaccines also will be provided to eligible veterans on a first-come, first-served basis.

First-dose vaccine clinics will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the KCVA Honor Annex, 4251 Northern Avenue.

The VA is also offering extended hours on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. beginning March 25 at the VA Contracting Office.

Veterans still can schedule an appointment by calling 816-922-2619.

For a complete listing of vaccine information this week across the area, visit our COVID-19 Vaccine Planner.

