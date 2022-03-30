KDHE endorses Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for certain J&J recipients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has authorized COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state to give a second dose of either the the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to certain individuals, as well as a Moderna or Pfizer booster, for certain groups who initially recieved the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The decision follows authorization of the move from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding guidelines for J&J recipients.

The new recommendation states that adults who received the J&J vaccine at least four months ago can now get a booster dose from Moderna or Pfizer. It also states that people over the age of 50 or with certain immunocompromising conditions can receive a full second dose.

"These updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations, including those who are over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness," KDHE said in a release.

KDHE encouraged all those eligible to seek out a vaccine .

"Vaccines remain the best tool to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging," the release said. "The authorized COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death."