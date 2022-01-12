KDHE monitoring more than 200 active COVID-19 clusters in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday it is monitoring 218 active COVID-19 clusters around the state.

More than 3,120 cases, 50 hospitalizations and 37 deaths are associated with the active clusters , one of the largest of which is in the Kansas City-area, where the Lansing Correctional Facility reports 64 cases among residents and staff.

The largest current cluster in the state according by KDHE is at Shawnee Gardens in Shawnee with 102 cases.

The Miami County Sheriff’s office is currently dealing with seven cases.

Nearly 40 long-term care facilities on the Kansas side of the metro are included in the cluster report, representing more than 600 cases.

Daycares:

Little Learners East in Overland Park: 7

Little Sunshine in Overland Park: 5

Wee Workshop in Overland Park: 7

Group Living:

Kids TLC in Olathe: 6

Lakemary in Olathe: 17

Long-term care facilities:

Aberdeen Village in Olathe: 13

Addington Place in Prairie Village: 8

AdventHealth Care Center in Overland Park: 9

Anthology of Overland Park: 16

Brookdale College Square in Overland Park: 13

Brookdale Overland Park: 20

Brookdale Rosehill in Shawnee: 6

Cedar Lake Village in Olathe: 8

Colonial Village in Overland Park: 12

Delmar Gardens in Lenexa: 11

Delmar Gardens in Overland Park: 10

Edwardsville Care and Rehab: 5

Evergreen in Olathe: 26

Garden Terrace in Overland Park: 21

Good Samaritan Society in Olathe: 12

Healthcare Resort of Leawood: 5

Healthcare Resort of Olathe: 15

Heritage of Overland Park: 13

Hillside Village of De Soto: 13

Hoeger House in Olathe: 10

Lakeview Village in Lenexa: 36

Lamar Court in Overland Park: 18

Life Care Center in Kanas City, Kansas: 16

Medicalodges in Gardner: 15

Merriam Gardens: 6

Neuvant House in Lawrence: 7

Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility: 19

Overland Park Care Center: 11

Pioneer Ridge Health and Rehab in Lawrence: 8

Prairie Elder Care in Overland Park: 13

Sharon Lane in Shawnee: 6

Shawnee Gardens in Shawnee: 102

Shawnee PARC in Overland Park: 29

Silvercrest at College View in Lenexa: 8

Stratford Commons in Overland Park: 15

Sunrise of Leawood: 8

The Healthcare Resort in Kanas City, Kansas: 8

The Village at Mission in Prairie Village: 11

Villa St Francis in Olathe: 11

Village Shalom in Overland Park: 16

Private Business:

Johnson County Develomental Services: 6

Schools:

Children’s Village Montessori in Overland Park: 5

Oak Hill Elementary School in Overland Park: 5

Sports:

Shawnee Mission West High School in Overland Park: 9

Overall, the state added 22,240 new COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours. Four percent of all COVID-19 cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic have come in the last 48 hours.