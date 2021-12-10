Watch
KDHE recommends COVID-19 boosters for ages 16 and older

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2021 file photo shows vials of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in Jackson, Miss. Billions more in profits are at stake for some vaccine makers as the U.S. moves toward dispensing COVID-19 booster shots to shore up Americans' protection against the virus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 10:52:14-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to begin administering the Pfizer booster shots to people ages 16 and older Friday.

This authorization comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it updated its booster recommendations to include adolescents ages 16 and 17.

In order to receive a booster, Kansans must be six months from their primary vaccination series or at least two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and free and remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” Acting Secretary of KDHE Janet Stanek said in a release. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the rise of the omicron variant, we encourage all eligible Kansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

