KDHE recommends COVID-19 boosters for ages 16 and older

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized COVID-19 vaccine providers in the state to begin administering the Pfizer booster shots to people ages 16 and older Friday.

This authorization comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that it updated its booster recommendations to include adolescents ages 16 and 17.

In order to receive a booster, Kansans must be six months from their primary vaccination series or at least two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and free and remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” Acting Secretary of KDHE Janet Stanek said in a release. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the rise of the omicron variant, we encourage all eligible Kansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”