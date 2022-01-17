Knob Noster Schools closure extended through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Knob Noster Schools has announced that their schools will continue to be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The district previously announced last Thursday that there would be no classes Friday, Jan. 14 due to an excessive number of absences because of both COVID-19 and other illnesses. The district said it hoped the extended weekend would give students and staff time to self-isolate.
On Monday, the district posted on social media saying that the closure would be extended through Wednesday.
