Knob Noster Schools latest to cancel classes due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Knob Noster Schools are the latest to cancel classes due to COVID-19.

The district said Thursday that there would be no classes for Friday, Jan. 14.

An excessive number of absences due to both COVID-19 and other illnesses is the cause for the closure.

The district hopes having Friday off as well as Monday for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday will give students and staff a long weekend to self-isolate.