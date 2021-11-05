KS Gov. Laura Kelly: Federal vaccine mandate not most effective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her position Friday that this week’s updated federal vaccine mandate for private employers isn’t the most effective way to encourage vaccination.

On Thursday , Kelly indicated her opposition to the new guidelines released this week by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

In a statement Friday, Kelly reiterated her position after reading the mandate.

“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly said states have been leading the way in developing vaccination strategies, believing that “it is too late to impose a federal standard.”

“I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis,” Kelly said.

