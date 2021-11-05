KS Gov. Laura Kelly: Federal vaccine mandate not most effective

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her position Friday that this week’s updated federal vaccine mandate for private employers isn’t the most effective way to encourage vaccination.
On Thursday, Kelly indicated her opposition to the new guidelines released this week by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
In a statement Friday, Kelly reiterated her position after reading the mandate.
“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in a statement.
Kelly said states have been leading the way in developing vaccination strategies, believing that “it is too late to impose a federal standard.”
“I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis,” Kelly said.