Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

KS Gov. Laura Kelly: Federal vaccine mandate not most effective

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John Hanna/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 28, 2021, file photo Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Kansas Legislature are accusing the Democratic governor's administration of illegally spending federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
Laura Kelly
Posted at 9:39 AM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 10:39:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly reaffirmed her position Friday that this week’s updated federal vaccine mandate for private employers isn’t the most effective way to encourage vaccination.

On Thursday, Kelly indicated her opposition to the new guidelines released this week by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

In a statement Friday, Kelly reiterated her position after reading the mandate.

“While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly said states have been leading the way in developing vaccination strategies, believing that “it is too late to impose a federal standard.”

“I will seek a resolution that continues to recognize the uniqueness of our state and builds on our on-going efforts to combat a once-in-a-century crisis,” Kelly said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage