KS governor signs bill requiring in-person learning option for remainder of school year

Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 06, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill this week requiring all unified school districts to provide the option for full-time in-person learning.

According to Kelly's office, every school in the state has already returned to offering an in-person option due to decreasing COVID-19 case numbers.

“Since the pandemic began, my administration has prioritized keeping Kansans healthy, keeping businesses open, and getting kids back into classrooms,” Kelly said in a statement. “Among other efforts, we earmarked vaccines specifically for school staff – and all teachers and staff members who wanted a vaccine have now received at least their first dose.

Senate Bill 63, also called the "Back to School Act," reads that beginning March 31, all districts must offer the in-person option.

It only applies to the 2020-2021 school year.

