KS officials: 8 new cases of U.K. COVID-19 variant in Sedgwick County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Monday they’ve identified eight new cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 in a Sedgwick County household.

According to a KDHE release Monday, the eight new cases all lived in the same household and aren’t connected to the earlier instances of the B.1.1.7 variant found in Kansas, which now totals 10 in the state.

Nine of the state’s cases have been reported in Sedgwick County, while the 10th was reported in Ellis County.

“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary, said in the release. “Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”