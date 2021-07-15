KU doc: COVID-19 ‘starting to be concerning’ in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors in Kansas City say they are closely monitoring new COVID-19 case trends in the area.

On the daily University of Kansas Health System COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection prevention and control at the KU Health System, said case counts started to rise in the metro a couple weeks ago.

“We know it is very concerning down in southwest Missouri around Springfield, but up here in the metro area, it’s starting to be concerning as well,” Hawkinson said.

As of Thursday morning, the KU Health System reported 37 active COVID-19 patients receiving care. That’s more than double the number of patients on June 15. Of patients currently receiving care, the vast majority are unvaccinated.

“It’s a tragedy because this is so preventable,” Hawkinson said.