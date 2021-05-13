KU doctor debunks COVID-19 vaccine myths

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A doctor at The University of Kansas Health System is debunking some myths circulating online about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease specialist, sets the record straight when it comes to fact vs. fiction.

Myth 1: The vaccine causes infertility issues in women.

"There was a large social media campaign saying, especially in women, it can cause infertility issues," Dr. Hawkinson said. "That has been debunked. There is no actual science to back that up."

Myth 2: More than 3,000 people have died from the vaccines.

"3,000 people have not died from getting the mRNA vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, either," Hawkinson said.

Myth 3: The vaccines shed and the virus can spread to others.

"The vaccines themselves, there is no live SARS-CoV-2 virus in there, so you are not going to shed any virus," Hawkinson said.

Combatting myths

Connie Satlzer, with Immunize Kansas Coalition, said people are more likely to accept information that confirms their fears or beliefs.

In a world where fear drives misinformation, Satzler has suggestions for people in search of the truth.

"I would encourage people to not look for information to verify those concerns but to look with an open mind for scientifically backed information from all sides," Satzler said. "Look with an open mind. Look for that scientific consensus."

Satzler also recommends visiting History of Vaccines, which is a website created by a group of physicians. The website provides data on all vaccines, including side effects, and also debunks myths.

