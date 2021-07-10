Lake of the Ozarks named COVID-19 hotspot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lake of the Ozarks is now considered a COVID-19 hotspot.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services named Camden, Miller and Morgan counties, and surrounding areas, in an advisory released Wednesday, citing vaccination rates below 39% and an increase in cases in the past week.

“Disease spread from Southwestern Missouri to the Lake of the Ozarks region is expected,” the advisory stated. “Forecasted rates in Miller, Morgan, and Camden counties could be 3 or more times higher in the coming weeks.”

RELATED: Partygoer describes Lake of the Ozarks pool party seen by millions

Of the three counties, Camden has the highest vaccination rate at 32.3%, followed by Morgan at 26.5% and Miller at 21.1%, according to the advisory.

Neighboring counties have reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases, largely believed to be related to the delta variant.

RELATED: Parson: Some Lake of the Ozarks visitors made 'poor choices'