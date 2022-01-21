Lansing Correctional Facility resident dies due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lansing Correctional Facility announced Friday that another resident died due to COVID-19.
According to the facility, the man died on Thursday, Jan. 20. Officials later ruled he tested positive for the virus.
The 90-year-old man had underlying medical conditions.
Over the course of the pandemic, the Kansas Department of Corrections has reported 23 deaths related to COVID-19.
KDOC will not reveal the man's name or his underlying conditions.
—
We want to hear from you on what resources Kansas City families might benefit from to help us all through the pandemic. If you have five minutes, feel free to fill out this survey to help guide our coverage: KSHB COVID Survey.