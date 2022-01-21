Lansing Correctional Facility resident dies due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lansing Correctional Facility announced Friday that another resident died due to COVID-19.

According to the facility, the man died on Thursday, Jan. 20. Officials later ruled he tested positive for the virus.

The 90-year-old man had underlying medical conditions.

Over the course of the pandemic, the Kansas Department of Corrections has reported 23 deaths related to COVID-19.

KDOC will not reveal the man's name or his underlying conditions.