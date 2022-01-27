Latest COVID-19 surge has challenged morgue capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Thursday, the University of Kansas Health System spoke with their doctors who work to care for patients after they've died.

They said the recent COVID-19 surge has posed a challenge.

Dr. Katie Dennis, a pathologist who also does autopsies, said the month of January has been difficult for her department.

"That's challenging to deal with, a surge in deaths," Dennis said.

The surge has pushed morgue capacity in the health system.

"We keep a close eye on our capacity," Dennis said. "In this month of January, we're at or above our morgue capacity almost every day, which is definitely unusual."

The hospital has so far been able to accommodate the higher number of patients, but could have to resort to storing those who have died in refrigeration trucks if the surge doesn't slow.

"We haven't had to use them yet, and we hope we don't," Dennis said.

Dr. Ciara Wright is the Decedent Affairs Coordinator in the health system, which means she works in the morgue. She said it's time for people to take COVID-19 seriously.

"We have to take this seriously," Wright said. "We have to know that life is very short."

She deals with the emotional fall out from families, and said they often call her office. When that happens, she lets them vent. Deaths from COVID-19 can often be sudden.

"They expected to have so much life to live, but yet they're down here in the morgue," Wright said.