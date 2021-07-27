Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health recommends a mask indoors, in school, regardless of vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has updated its masking recommendations in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines put out Tuesday in response to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that everyone 2 years old and older wear a mask indoors, whether they have been vaccinated or not. LDCPH now recommends the same, including in school.

“Especially because of the increasing hospitalizations and cases in our county, LDCPH is strongly recommending the public continue to follow CDC’s guidance, which now recommends indoor mask wearing in public settings for everyone 2 and older,” said Dan Partridge, Director of Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, in a release. “Our community has done a great job in this pandemic following guidance of scientific and medical experts, and it has put us in a good position. We are asking everyone to continue to stay the course.”

The release also said that Douglas County’s 14-day moving average of new cases each day has risen to 15, which is the highest it's been since February.

Current COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective in combating the virus, and the release encouraged residents to get vaccinated.