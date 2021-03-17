Lee's Summit man wakes up from 7 week COVID-19 coma, cancels funeral

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the day he was set to be pulled from his ventilator, 58-year-old David Williams woke up from his seven week coma stunning everyone.

This includes his wife Staci, who had already planned his funeral and a family friend who agreed to be a pallbearer.

“We had planned the day after Thanksgiving to have the ventilator turned off and they didn't think he would survive very long, and the day after Thanksgiving when we showed up, he opened his eyes,” David Williams wife, Staci Williams, said.

“Then, that Friday I got a phone call saying the funeral was canceled and that's just amazing,” family friend Dr. Scott Kujath said. “I’m a physician, I understand the science of medicine but the art of medicine is fabulous and when God's got a plan other than ours he can work miracles, still."

Life started over that day for David Williams, who is now off a ventilator, off dialysis and his kidney’s are recovering.

"I just see it as an opportunity to come back and finish out my life story,” David Williams said describing what it was like waking up from a seven week coma, with less than a 1% chance of survival.

Shortly after Staci Williams had been told there wasn’t anything else left to do, discussions about turning off the machines began.

“I flat out said, I don't think it's time,” Kujath said. “And I don't have a good reason why, I didn't have a medical answer as to why, but it just didn't seem like it was that time yet."

“They had my funeral planned but luckily it was too early!” David Williams said.

David lost friends and his own father to the virus, making his survival that much more special.

David Williams and Kujath go to church together, are in the same prayer group and have been close friends for years.

"I think there's been a lot of people in the Kansas City area as well as friends that we have internationally that have been praying for David this entire time and I do believe that's made the difference because I can't explain it with science," Kujath said.

David Williams said it’s the first funeral his church has ever had to cancel.

“There is hope, we don't have all the answers on this disease yet and we're getting surprises every day,” David Williams said.

The Williams' say there is strength in hope, which is why people should never give up.

“That strength that you just can't understand was there,” Staci Williams said. “And that’s the story that people need, is that hope and that love.”

“It's just a miracle and I'm grateful to be the recipient,” David Williams said.

Kujath has since began a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. David Williams was self-employed and uninsured at the time his health took a turn.