Lenexa biodefense company says its product eliminates 99.9% of delta variant in the air

Charlie Keegan
Lenexa, Kansas-based Synexis, the sole developer of "dry hydrogen peroxide," says its gaseous form of the common household antiseptic is effective killing SARS-CoV-2 on surfaces and in the air of enclosed spaces.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:51:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa-based, biodefense company Synexis announced Thursday that its "Dry Hydrogen Peroxide" product eliminates 99.9% of the COVID-19 delta variant in the air.

On their website, Synexis said that DHP works to fight viruses, bacteria, mold, odors and insects in the air and on surfaces.

The website said that after 90 minutes of DHP exposure their was a 99.9% proven reduction of the delta variant in the air and on surfaces.

DHP is a true gas form of hydrogen peroxide, and it is designed to float in the air and continuously kill pathogens.

This announcement comes after previous independent studies have shown that DHP was effective against earlier forms of COVID-19.

Kansas State University, Pittsburg State University and several school districts use DHP in their dorms and classrooms, but it isn't designed to be used in residential homes.

