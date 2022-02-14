Liberty Public Schools to discuss removing mask requirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Public Schools Board of Education will consider changes to its "Return to Learn" plan Tuesday, that would make face masks optional in schools and other district buildings.

If the new plan is approved, masks would be recommended rather than required in any district facility for all people 2 years old and up.

Masks would still be required on school buses to public transportation federal guidelines, the district said.

Students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask on days six through 10 following their quarantine period when returning to district buildings, according to the new plan.

In the new plan, LPS says that the board of education may opt for more "stringent COVID-19 mitigation strategies" in the future depending on guidance from the city of Kansas City, Missouri, the city of Liberty, the Clay County Public Health Center and the Kansas City Health Department.

LPS Board of Education will discuss the proposed plan Tuesday at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed online .