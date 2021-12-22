Liberty Public Schools to only recommend masks after winter break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks will only be recommended for students in the Liberty Public Schools District when they return from winter break on Jan. 6.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday to adopt a new return to learn plan . It passed with a 4-3 vote.

Making masks optional for all students was included in the plan. However, students will still have to wear masks on buses due to a federal mandate.

The plan also includes guidelines for students or staff who display symptoms or test positive for COVID-19.

If a student or staff member shows one moderate symptom, they won't be required to take a test. They'll also be able to return to school or work 24 hours after fever resolution or symptom improvement.

Those who display one or more high-risk symptom or two or more moderate risk symptoms will have to take a test.

If they test negative, they'll be allowed to return 24 hours after fever resolution and symptom improvement.

Someone who tests positive or doesn't take a test can return 24 hours after fever resolution without the use of fever-reducing medications.

In addition it'll have to be at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and improvement in symptoms.

A full break down is available below:

