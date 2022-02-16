Liberty School Board votes to allow mask requirement to expire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty School Board voted Tuesday night to move from requiring face masks in its schools, to recommending masks be worn. The vote was 7-0.

This will align the district with the Clay County Health Department, which recommends, but does not require masks to be worn in Clay County.

In addition, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas does not plan to seek an extension of the Kansas City, Missouri, mask mandate when the KCMO City Council meets Thursday.

The current KCMO mask mandate requires public school students in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks while in school.

That mandate is set to expire Thursday.

Liberty School Board members heard Tuesday night that there’s been a marked drop in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Several agitated district patrons made it clear during Tuesday’s public comment session they wanted the district to get rid of the mandate.

Students will not be in class Friday because of a teacher professional development day and also will be out of school Monday for the President’s Day holiday.

The option for students to wear or not wear a face mask would begin Tuesday, Feb. 22.