Liberty School District parents voice opinions on masking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty School District parents didn't yell, accuse school board members of ruining their children's lives or any of the other antics at recent school board meetings in other districts.

Instead, parents at Tuesday night's board meeting praised the school board for their service and efforts during the 2020-21 school year.

They also offered strong opinions on masks, with most in favor of a mask mandate for students, teachers and staff.

A parent who works as a nurse told the board her family did everything right last year, and she still contracted COVID-19.

She told the board she would be "shocked and disappointed" if the district didn't have full mitigation procedures when the school year begins.

The board also heard from a parent with a special needs child.

She said masks keep school accessible for her child.

One parent in favor of no mask mandate told the board it was about choice and cited statistics on the numbers that showed more than twice the number of children died from pneumonia than from COVID-19.

The board did not make any decisions Tuesday night on their Return to Learn plan.

The district plans to release the plan next week.

The Liberty School District's first day of school is Aug. 24.