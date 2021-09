KSHB

Posted at 12:57 PM, Sep 13, 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is discussing safer classrooms with a state working group. Earlier this month, Kelly created the Safer Classrooms Work Group to protect kids from COVID-19 exposure.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.