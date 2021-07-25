Local cancer survivor "tired of feeling guilty" for being unvaccinated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 messaging is picking up as local health officials say the COVID-19 delta variant is in the Kansas City metro area.

“Yesterday we said we’re at the tipping point, well, we’re past the tipping point, we’re in trouble," said Dr. Steve Stites, University of Kansas Health System chief medical officer.

Understanding the impact of the virus along with health and safety protocols is not the issue for Raytown, Missouri resident Diana Johnson but the comments being made about the unvaccinated.

While vaccination rates in Kansas and Missouri are below the national average, Johnson says not every unvaccinated person, including herself, has a choice.

“Some of us want this vaccine, you know, and we can’t get it and we feel guilty and we’re tired of feeling guilty. I’m tired of feeling guilty," said Johnson, a breast cancer survivor.

Since the beginning of the year, Johnson has undergone surgeries and treatments for breast cancer. While she has reached milestones in her treatment, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine might be out of the question for her.

“I just got done with chemo last Monday, and I still can’t get it because my oncologist told me that I’m going on a chemo pill after I have surgery next month," Johnson said.

According to the American Cancer Society, the biggest concern surrounding cancer patients and the COVID-19 vaccine is its effectiveness. Treatments like chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy weaken the immune system, which could prevent the vaccine from working.

“When I see and watch these reports, they don’t say nothing about the population out there that cannot get a vaccine," Johnson said.

This year alone, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 1.8 million new cancer cases and more than 600,000 deaths in the United States. Each day, that's about 5,200 cases and more than 1,600 deaths.

In Kansas, almost 17,000 new cases are estimated this year, and in Missouri, that number is closer to 37,000.

For those receiving treatment like Johnson, the vaccine is not an option, which impacts the nation's overall vaccination rate.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49% of Americans are fully vaccinated.