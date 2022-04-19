Watch
Masks no longer required on KC Streetcar beginning Tuesday

Bryant Maddrick
New wrap on a KC Streetcar supporting Kansas City's bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riders of the KC Streetcar will no longer have to wear masks beginning on Tuesday.

Tom Gerend, the executive director of KC Streetcar made the announcement on Twitter on Monday evening.

The announcement came after the Transportation Security Administration said it will no longer enforce masks on public transportation following a ruling by a federal judge.

Gerend said masks and hand sanitizer will still be available on KC Streetcars for those who need them.

