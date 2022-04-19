Masks no longer required on KC Streetcar beginning Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Riders of the KC Streetcar will no longer have to wear masks beginning on Tuesday.

Tom Gerend, the executive director of KC Streetcar made the announcement on Twitter on Monday evening.

Mask requirement will be lifted on @kcstreetcar effective tomorrow. Masks & hand sanitizer will continue to be provided on board for those in need. Thank you to an AMAZING staff for 2+ years of active support, quality customer service, & complete professionalism! #kcstreetcar https://t.co/2xCBBr0IUc — Tom Gerend (@TomGerend) April 19, 2022

The announcement came after the Transportation Security Administration said it will no longer enforce masks on public transportation following a ruling by a federal judge.

Gerend said masks and hand sanitizer will still be available on KC Streetcars for those who need them.

