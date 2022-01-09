MDHSS announces Kauffman Stadium parking lot as new COVID-19 testing site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday that the parking lot of Kauffman Stadium will now serve as a COVID-19 testing site.
The site will open at 8 a.m. on Jan. 10.
Appointments and pre-registration are required.
Appointments and pre-registration are required, which can be found on the MDHSS website here.
As of Saturday, the website lists testing days as Jan. 10-12 and Jan. 17-19.
Jan. 10-12 appointments are available now, but Jan. 17-19 appointment slots will not open until later in the week.