Mercy Springfield Hospital reports ventilator shortages as COVID-19 cases rise

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mercy Springfield Hospital ran out of ventilators over the weekend as the hospital took in more patients for COVID-19.

According to a tweet by Erick Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Springfield, the hospital spent the night looking for more ventilators.

116 COVID+ @MercySGF. New day, new record. Spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out. 47 patients on vents. A lot of those are COVID but not all. We’re blessed to be part of a large health ministry @FollowMercy. Vents coming from @mercysaintlouis and @MercyNWA — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 4, 2021

According to Frederick, the hospital had 47 patients on ventilators most of which were COVID-19 patients.

Mercy Springfield would receive more ventilators from Mercy St. Louis and Mercy Northwest Arkansas, according to Frederick.

