Mercy Springfield Hospital reports ventilator shortages as COVID-19 cases rise

Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Mercy Springfield Hospital ran out of ventilators over the weekend as the hospital took in more patients for COVID-19.

According to a tweet by Erick Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer at Mercy Springfield, the hospital spent the night looking for more ventilators.

According to Frederick, the hospital had 47 patients on ventilators most of which were COVID-19 patients.

Mercy Springfield would receive more ventilators from Mercy St. Louis and Mercy Northwest Arkansas, according to Frederick.

