Mid-Continent Public Library to host more COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 12:44:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mid-Continent Public Library has announced it will continue its vaccination clinics dubbed "Vaxxed in the Stacks" in partnership with the Jackson County Health Department, for anyone interested in a free vaccine and possibly a free book.

The clinics do not require appointments and will have weekend and evening times available to "better serve those who are busy during business hours," according to a press release from the library.

The clinics and their hours are:

  • Raytown Branch (Basement): July 9 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oak Grove Branch: July 12 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Grandview Branch (Community Program Room): July 14 and 16| 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lone Jack Branch: July 19 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Independence Branch (Community Program Room): July 19 and 21| 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Buckner Branch: July 26 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Midwest Genealogy Center (drive-thru event): July 31 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Available at the clinics will be the first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Jackson County Health Department staff and volunteers will be running the clinics, and second-dose patients should bring their vaccination card if possible.

The library will be giving away books and other promotional items to those who get vaccinated at the clinics.

