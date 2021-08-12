Missie B's to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, bar will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday during Crosswalk Community Awareness Weekend.

Missie B’s, 805 West 39th Street, announced on Thursday that it will offer the clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. with the Kansas City Care Clinic.

Those who get inoculated at the event will receive a free entry voucher for Missie B’s that is valid through 2021 and invitations to exclusive events that will only be open to vaccinated individuals.

They will also be entered into a drawing to win $500.