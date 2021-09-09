Missouri announces more VIP winners; includes many KC area winners

The Missouri Vaccine Incentives Program (VIP) announced its second round of winners this week — and the Kansas City area is well represented.

VIP awards cash or scholarship prizes to Missourians who have received their COVID-19 vaccine and have entered into the drawing.

The first round of winners was announced on Aug. 25, with 180 people selected for a prize.

In the second round of drawings, another 180 names were drawn.

Of those, 39 people from the Kansas City area were selected to win a cash prize and five students were selected to win a scholarship prize.

Those winners come from all parts of the Kansas City area — from downtown Kansas City to more rural areas like Lawson and Chillicothe.

The student winners are from Independence, Lee's Summit, Gladstone, Smithville and Parkville.

The cash prize and scholarship are both worth $10,000.

Anyone who has entered but whose name is not drawn can expect their entry to roll over to the next drawing.

The next round of entries are being accepted. Registration can be completed online .