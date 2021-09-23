Missouri announces third round of VIP winners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of vaccine incentive winners was announced this week in Missouri.

This was the third round of drawings for the VIP program.

Missourians who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can enter a lottery to win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 in scholarships if they're of school age.

A list of winners can be found on the VIP website. The new round includes several winners from the Kansas City area.

Students from Belton, Harrisonville and Kansas City won scholarship money in the third round.

According to the state, 64% of Missouri’s eligible population has initiated vaccination.

There are two more drawings, but the deadline to enter the final drawing is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6.