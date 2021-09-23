Watch
Missouri announces third round of VIP winners

Ron Busse/KSHB
Missouri canceled all mass vaccine clinics put on by the Missouri National Guard this week due to extreme weather conditions.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 08:05:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another round of vaccine incentive winners was announced this week in Missouri.

This was the third round of drawings for the VIP program.

Missourians who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can enter a lottery to win either $10,000 cash or $10,000 in scholarships if they're of school age.

A list of winners can be found on the VIP website. The new round includes several winners from the Kansas City area.

Students from Belton, Harrisonville and Kansas City won scholarship money in the third round.

According to the state, 64% of Missouri’s eligible population has initiated vaccination.

There are two more drawings, but the deadline to enter the final drawing is 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 6.

