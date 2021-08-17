Missouri authorizes booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Tuesday that health departments in the state may now administer booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

For the Pfizer vaccine, DHSS said a third dose may be administered to people ages 16 and older "with moderate to a severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or recipe of immunosuppressive medication or treatments."

A third dose of the Moderna vaccine may be administered to people who are ages 18 and older who are also immunocompromised.

That includes but is not limited to the following:

Immune compromised due to undergone solid organ transplantation and taking immune suppressing medications

Immune compromised due to active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

Immune compromised due to Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency

Immune compromised due to Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Immune compromised due to “Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress immune response

KSHB 41 News reached out to several health departments in the Kansas City area to see if they would begin to offer a booster shot.

Both Cass and Clay counties said they were awaiting approval from DHSS before beginning to administer a booster shot.

Platte County said it was already offering a booster shot prior to the guidance from DHSS on Tuesday.