Missouri authorizes Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is the latest agency to authorize COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Robert Knodell, DHSS acting director, and State Epidemiologist Dr. George Turabelidze signed a standing order on Wednesday allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be administered to the younger age group. Doing so, according to a news release, has made roughly 313,000 Missourians eligible for vaccination.

Any medical provider offering the Pfizer vaccine can administer it to those as young as 12.

“DHSS continues to enroll pediatricians into State’s COVID-19 vaccine program so they can order COVID-19 vaccines and administer them to their patients,” a news release stated. “Additionally, schools may consider partnering with a local public health agency or other provider to set up vaccination clinics for students.”