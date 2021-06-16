Missouri DHSS warns of increasing COVID-19 Delta variant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday the state is experiencing an increase in residents who have contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19.

As the number of residents contracting the virus goes up, state health officials again called on the state’s residents to get vaccinated.

“Our greatest concern in Missouri is areas with lower vaccine uptake,” Robert Knodell, acting director of MoDHSS, said Wednesday in a release. “With this variant being easier to spread and possibly causing more severe illnesses among unvaccinated people of all ages, vaccinations are the best way to stop this virus in its tracks.”

The state says it’s been monitoring the increase through patient counts as well as wastewater samples taken from around the state.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reclassified the Delta variant as a “variant of concern.”

