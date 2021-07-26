Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson: Mask mandates 'undermine' vaccine's integrity

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a campaign rally at a gun store Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Lees Summit, Mo. Parson on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 announced a change in guidance for when K-12 students and staff should quarantine. The change states that if the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed are both wearing face coverings, the exposed person does not need to quarantine. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel,File)
Mike Parson
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 12:10:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As St. Louis leaders reinstated a mask mandate Monday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said such measures "undermine" the integrity of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virus cases are on the rise in Missouri, which at 40.8% has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

The increase is attributed by many officials to the faster-spreading delta variant of COVID-19.

Combined circumstances led St. Louis officials to resinstate a mask mandate starting Monday.

Parson said the action sends mixed messages to the public.

"Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust," Parson wrote in a Tweet.

He said mask mandates that are implemented regardless of vaccination status remove some motivation for those who aren't vaccinated to be so.

"These policies that don't consider vaccination status reduce the incentive of getting the vaccine and undermine its integrity. The vaccine is how we rid ourselves of COVID-19, not mask mandates that ignore common sense," Parson wrote.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Friday he planned to file a lawsuit on behalf of St. Louis city and county residents "to stop this insanity."

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said leaders' "top priority is protecting the health, safety and wellbeing of the people."

She also called Schmitt's lawsuit "frivolous" and self-serving toward his own political ambitions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!