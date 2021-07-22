Missouri Gov. Parson directs COVID-19 assistance to Springfield, Greene County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday he's directing additional personnel and equipment to Springfield and Greene County as the area sees a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

"Throughout this pandemic, we have worked with our local partners to provide support and resources as quickly as logistically possible, and that has not changed," Parson said in a press release. "We are thankful for these medical professionals and the assistance they will provide in Southwest Missouri. We will continue to do all we can to support the Springfield area and surrounding communities as we experience this increase in COVID-19 spread."

On Friday, ambulance strike teams will arrive in the Springfield area. The teams will consist of 10 advanced life support ambulances, 20 medical personnel, two strike team leaders and one logistics specialist. They will help transport COVID-19 patients.

The strike teams were arranged by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request.

Greene County made the request for additional assistance to the state of Missouri on July 14.

