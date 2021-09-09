Missouri, Kansas leaders react to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City metro politician have claimed government overreach following President Joe Biden's announcement that federal workers, federal government contractors and health care workers – among others – be required get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Missouri Rep. Sam Graves (R-District 6) said he opposed Biden’s vaccine mandate “for private businesses and their employees.”

“This is just the latest example of the extreme executive overreach by this Administration,” Graves said in a statement. “Quite frankly, it seems like a desperate attempt to distract from his disgraceful bungling of the withdrawal of U.S. Troops from Afghanistan.”

While Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's office still is reviewing the federal plan, a spokesperson said they know that vaccines are "the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19."

“Governor Kelly continues to urge Kansans to get vaccinated to protect our school children, our businesses, our loved ones, and our communities," a spokesperson told KSHB 41 News via email.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall (R-District 1) said in a tweet that Biden's decree "is an all-out assault on private business, our civil liberties, and our entire constitutional system of limited government."

"This will likely get struck down in the courts - but is a terrifying glimpse of the new Marxist Dem Party," he tweeted.

Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement plan will also require that employers with more than 100 staffers either require employees get vaccinated, or have employees undergo weekly virus testing. Large entertainment venues are urged to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter establishments.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.